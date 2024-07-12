Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 50,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.84. 64,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,411. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

