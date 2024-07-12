Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $469.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $456.00 to $469.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.29.

Medpace stock opened at $434.99 on Monday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $439.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

