Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

