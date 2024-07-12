MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.65. The company had a trading volume of 673,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$22.44 and a twelve month high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

