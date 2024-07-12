Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.94. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 12,760 shares changing hands.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $896.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

