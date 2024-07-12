Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.43 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and $780,101.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

