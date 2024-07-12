Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,888.74

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $58,888.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,068,823 coins and its circulating supply is 33,325,292 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,062,381 with 33,320,464 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.77779006 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $49,389.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.