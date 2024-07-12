Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

