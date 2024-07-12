MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,371,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.70. 6,454,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

