MGB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 26.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 201,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

