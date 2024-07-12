MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 130,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,329. The company has a market cap of $628.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

