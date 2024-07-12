MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $141.91. 1,685,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,286. The company has a market capitalization of $636.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

