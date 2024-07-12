MGB Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $558.41. 80,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.89 and a 200 day moving average of $543.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.18 and a 1-year high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

