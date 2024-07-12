MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up 0.8% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.15. 133,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,009. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

