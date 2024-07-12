MGB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.8% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $495.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,997,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,083,867. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

