MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

KKR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,458. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

