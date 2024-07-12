MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,609 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.12% of MGIC Investment worth $245,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,332,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after buying an additional 228,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.