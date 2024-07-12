MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.61

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 98385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

