MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 2.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.24 and last traded at $45.76. Approximately 129,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,106,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

