Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $141,346.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Scott Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 316,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,073,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 249,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.