Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.90.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
