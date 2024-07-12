Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.90.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

