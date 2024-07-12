MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) versus MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Survey

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MediaAlpha and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 77.16%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.17 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -18.79 MJ $360,000.00 0.53 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats MJ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

