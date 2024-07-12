MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after buying an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $21,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

