Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

