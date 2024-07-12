Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,425,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

