Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 234,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $771.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

