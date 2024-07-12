MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.59.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at $20,668,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6,121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.1 %

MDB stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

