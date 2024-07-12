Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.
Moody’s Price Performance
MCO stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $443.25. 636,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,545. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $443.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.