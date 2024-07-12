Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $443.25. 636,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,545. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $443.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.