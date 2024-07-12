Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 195 ($2.50).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.54) on Tuesday. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,984.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.39.

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

