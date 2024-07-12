Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

