Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.07.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 335,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 154,372 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

