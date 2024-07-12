Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Morphic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Morphic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
