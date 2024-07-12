Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,556,000 after buying an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
