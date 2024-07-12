Motive Wealth Advisors Has $6.81 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,990,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 2,218,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

