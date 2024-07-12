Motive Wealth Advisors Has $809,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 129,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,414. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
