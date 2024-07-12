Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $554,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. 1,014,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

