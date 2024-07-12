Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $763,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.9 %

VFVA traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 5,924 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

