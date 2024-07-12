Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,165 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,292,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,946. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

