Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 64,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,075. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

