Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 26600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.