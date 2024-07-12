MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.62

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 47448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

