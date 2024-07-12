Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €6.30 ($6.85) and last traded at €6.28 ($6.83). Approximately 6,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.26 ($6.80).

Multitude Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.26 and a 200 day moving average of €5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital lending and online banking services to consumers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Finland. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus loans, Prime loans, instalment loans, secured loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital, credit line, and purchase financing.

