Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.90

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 30255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

