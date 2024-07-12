Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 6.7%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $24.47. 1,899,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,364,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

