National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Scotiabank

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 593,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

