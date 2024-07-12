National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.10

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 71684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

