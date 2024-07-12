Navcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,086.46 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,086.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010315 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

