Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $13,546,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 103,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

