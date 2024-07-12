Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.57 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,551 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

