Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.57. Neonode shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 27,042 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
